PITTSBURG — Trinity Baptist Church is spearheading a drive for flood victims in Nebraska.

On March 13, Nebraska encountered significant weather across the state. Melting snow coupled with rain has created flooding in many parts of Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a release.



According to a release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the flood has been “historically catastrophic.” In NEMA’s March 20 release, the number of cities under emergency declarations was 89. There are 77 counties under declarations, four tribal nations, and five special government areas such as unincorporated townships. Declarations covered more than 80 percent of the state, the release said.



In a March 17 release from NEMA, it was reported American Red Cross operated 22 shelters, with a population of 660 people. (Highest number to date was 1,193). There were 111 people and 13 pets rescued by the National Guard. The Nebraska State Patrol rescued 163 people and Nebraska Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue rescued 16 people and 11 pets.



Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Coordinator and master electrician Touch Touchton, said that in partnership with the Southern Baptist Connection Disaster Relief and the Baptist Builders of Kansas and Nebraska, they plan to bring a 30 foot trailer full of towels and washcloths, children’s clothing, laundry soap, new underclothing and gas cards to relief centers.



Touchton — who has assisted in relief operations after Hurricane Katrina, the Greensburg tornado and other areas where disasters have struck across the United States — is building a team to take to Nebraska.

“We’re helping out people who don’t have insurance, who don’t have funding to do it,” Touchton said. “They’ve lost everything, that’s why we are reaching out to those people.”



The group will include volunteer electricians and any other people who wish to help. There’s plenty of work to assist with, from driving nails and drilling holes, Touchton said.



Interested parties can contact the church at 620-231-4410. Donations may be left at the Trinity Baptist Church at 301 E Washington St, Pittsburg, KS.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.