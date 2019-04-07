PITTSBURG — Several people were injured after a wreck on Saturday.



According to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, a wreck occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. a quarter mile south of K126 Highway on US 69 Highway.



Crawford County Deputies were dispatched to a report of a three vehicle injury wreck.



According to the release, vehicle one, a 2006 Chevrolet van driven by Grove, Oklahoma resident 37-year-old Scott Windsor, was traveling south on US 69 Highway when it crossed the center line and hit vehicle two head on. There was one passenger in Windsor’s vehicle, a four-year-old child also of Grove, Oklahoma. Both occupants sustained multiple scrapes and bruises.



Vehicle two was a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Kansas City, Missouri resident 46-year-old Brian Bavaro. There was one passenger in Bavaro’s vehicle, 52-year-old Melissa Potter of Liberty, Missouri.



The third vehicle which was a non contact vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Charger driven by Arma resident Misty Smith, was able to swerve to avoid the wreck and ended up in the ditch causing her seatbelt to lock up and cause a minor injury, the release said.



According to the release, all of the drivers and passengers were transported to Via Christi Hospital by Crawford County EMS except Bavaro who was flown by helicopter to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.



All drivers and passengers appeared to be wearing their seatbelts, the Sheriff’s Department said in the release. Witnesses stated that vehicle one crossed the center line abruptly and hit vehicle two head on, the release said.



Units responding to the accident included Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Pittsburg Police Department,KHP, Crawford County EMS, Crawford County Fire District #1 and Pittsburg Fire Department.