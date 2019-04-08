PITTSBURG — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Sunday that it located a body just east of Pittsburg at the northwest corner of 250th St. and E. 540th Ave. (Quincy) after receiving a report shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

The body was sent to Kansas City for positive identification and an autopsy. Sheriff Danny Smith said his office hoped to have more information to release by late Monday or Tuesday, but added that toxicology results from the autopsy could take longer and that “we’re kind of in limbo right now.”

The Sunday press release stated that sheriff’s deputies “located a deceased male with his vehicle” and Smith confirmed Monday that the body was reported by someone who had been walking on the property located at the northwest corner of the intersection east of Pittsburg. Smith declined to comment on whether the body was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle or how it came to the attention of the person who first reported it.

Smith said the cause of death was not immediately clear, but the case remains under investigation.