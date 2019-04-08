1. The commission, with the exception of Commissioner Tom Moody who was not at the meeting, approved the consent agenda and signed motions from the previous meeting.

2. Jenna Vitt addressed the commission regarding the county’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program and the potential eligibility for the program of a house she is in the process of building in the Radley area. County Counselor Jim Emerson and County Zoning and Floodplain Administrator Troy Graham also answered questions about the program.

3. Gary Dowling of the Southeast Kansas Old Time Gas Engine and Tractor Club addressed the commission to request its endorsement of a grant application to install camper electric hookups in an area behind the Crawford County Historical Museum, which Dowling’s organization maintains and uses to host a bi-annual event and the museum also sometimes uses. The commission approved writing a letter in support of the Southeast Kansas Old Time Gas Engine and Tractor Club’s grant application.

4. Deputy County Clerk Larissa Bowman, who was substituting for County Clerk Don Pyle, who was not at the meeting, brought up the upcoming Student Government Day event, which is April 23, and also informed the commission that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas reimbursed the county for $6,570 of unanticipated administrative costs.

5. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 20 minute executive session under attorney-client privilege. Following the executive session, the commission briefly discussed future business including County Clerk Don Pyle’s presentation scheduled for April 9 about an appointment to the Southeast Kansas Library System Board and another presentation also scheduled for April 9 by County Emergency Management Director Jason VanBecelaere addressing the county’s mass notification system.