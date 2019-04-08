PITTSBURG — Lakeside Elementary School fifth graders were busy on Monday painting “Puppy Palaces” — also known as dog houses — to be donated to the Southeast Kansas Humane Society, which will then auction them off at the April 26 Art Walk in downtown Pittsburg to raise money for the nonprofit.

Creating the Puppy Palaces was not just an art project.

“Our teachers for many years have done a project where the students built a smaller-scaled dog house out of foam board,” said Lakeside Principal Rhonda White. “Last year they advanced that to where students could build life-size dog houses but using the scaled measurements, so it was a math lesson.”

The entire project takes about a month to complete from start to finish.

Fifth grader Makayla De Luna said Monday that her group was painting their dog house with a dalmatian spot pattern and also pictures of Dalmatians, although it didn’t necessarily have to be a house for a Dalmatian. “Well, it can be,” she said.

Another group was busy sketching a snow-puppy, which is similar to a snowman, on one side of its house. The plan was to paint each side of the dog house with a theme for each of the four seasons. “We couldn’t really think of anything else,” said fifth grader Grace Wilson, “and since there’s four sides, then four seasons.”

Last year the dog houses were similarly given to the SEK Humane Society, which then gave them away to people who adopted dogs. The idea of auctioning the houses off at the Art Walk is a new aspect of the project this year.

Another new aspect this year is the involvement of Pittsburg State University art students, nine of whom were helping the fifth graders with their project on Monday.

”The Art Department was asked if we could consult on color and pattern and help the students come up with ideas for decorating the dog houses after they were built,” said PSU Art Department Chair James Oliver.

“The Art Department does lots of community-based projects, you know, we’ve done murals downtown, last year we painted crosswalk murals at each of the elementary schools,” Oliver said. “So we like our students to get involved in the community, and so any time there’s a project and we’re asked or we come up with one, we always have a wealth of students that are interested.”

Hailey Bugni, English language arts teacher at Lakeside, helped plan the project in coordination with other fifth grade teachers Matt Burford and Bridget Walker. She said the school may try to get other groups involved next year.

“We’re hoping to incorporate some of the high school students in the woodworking part and maybe cutting some of the boards for the groups, and things like that,” Bugni said, “so kind of hopefully tying in a little more each year.”

Burford, who teaches math, encouraged community members to get involved and get a closer look at the dog houses the students have made when they are on display later this month.

“I hope they can come out to the Art Walk and come see them and support the kids and maybe help support the SEK Humane Society too,” Burford said.