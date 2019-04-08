CHEROKEE — Southeast High School has earned the Challenge Award of Merit for 2018 from the State of Kansas.



Jim Porter, District 9 Kansas State Board of Education member, presented the award at an all-school assembly on April 3, in the high school auditorium.

“Schools that have all of the resources were often given all the awards,” Porter said about Challenge Awards in the past. “However, schools that had many challenges were performing at a high level and overcoming those challenges.”



Porter said, in order to be considered for a Challenge Award, the district must be above state average of students on free and reduced priced lunches. Southeast’s school is at approximately 60 percent, according to the district.



The schools in each district can receive an award based on their performance on Kansas reading and math assessments and high school graduation rate.



To determine high schools achieving this award, 50 percent weight is on reading and math achievement, and 50 percent is on graduation rate, a release from the school district said.



According to Porter, up until this year, the awards had always been given to individual grades. This year, the state is giving them to entire schools, in this case Southeast High School.



“We’re thrilled to get the Challenge Award and to be recognized,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brad Miner said. “We are thrilled with the work students have done and thrilled with the work the teachers and administrators have put in the past several years to help our kids be successful.”



