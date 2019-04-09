PITTSBURG — The St. Mary’s-Colgan softball team captured a sweep over Baxter Springs in Pittsburg on Monday.

Game two Colgan 4, Baxter Springs 3

Allie Marietta’s RBI single brought home Sophia Piccini for Colgan’s first of four runs.

Piccini would score again in the next inning, on a Olivia Brynds double. The Lions battled back, taking a 3-2 lead in the third frame.

The Panthers scored one run in both the sixth and seventh innings to push Colgan to victory.

Kaitlin Crossland won the game for the Panthers late, on a walk-off RBI double to center field.

Piccini and Brynds each finished with three hits each to lead the Panthers.

Game One Colgan 7, Baxter Springs 2

Both teams were held scoreless in the first two frames. The Panthers scored the first run of the game on an error in the third.

The Panthers would score four runs in the fifth inning, led by an RBI triple by Crossland.

Colgan scored two more runs in the next inning to help push the score out of reach.

The Lions suffered four errors and were out-hit 9-5.

Baseball splits versus Lions

As the softball team was outlasting Baxter Springs in their opening game, the Panthers baseball team scored four runs in both the sixth and seventh frames to push past the Lions 9-2 in game one of their twinbill.

The Panthers scored nine runs on eight hits. Janko Kalan led Colgan at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a RBI. Cade Simmons and Matthew Lomshek both batted home two RBIs each.

Simmons pitched all seven frames for the Panthers, allowing only five hits and striking out three batters.

Game Two Baxter Springs 8, Colgan 4

It was the Lions who had big run-scoring innings late in game two, rallying to a 8-4 win to split the series.

The Lions were down 4-1 heading into the fifth inning. Baxter scored four runs in the fifth to take back the lead, and three more insurance runs in the sixth.

Luke Orender finished 1-for-3 at the plate with a RBI for the Panthers.