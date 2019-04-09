PITTSBURG — Pittsburg youth wrestler DK Davis won the first grade National Championship in the 42lb weight class at the Adidas Nationals Wrestling Championship on Sunday. Pittsburg teammates Storm Rieck and Maverick Caswell also captured All-American honors at the event.

Davis defeated the Oklahoma State Champion and two state runner-ups on his way to a 4-0 finish and the National Championship.

Frontenac’s Austin Weimer captured second grade All-American honors in the 51lb weight class, finishing in seventh place.

Rieck went 2-2 at the event, finishing in seventh place at 86lbs to become a fourth grade All-American.

Casell earned seventh grade All-American classification, going 3-2 in the 103lb weight class.