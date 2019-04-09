1. County resident Ronald Strahan addressed the commission on the topics of storm sirens and of staffing of Crawford County Fire District #2 in Arma.

2. County Emergency Management Director Jason VanBecelaere gave a presentation to the commission about the county’s emergency notification system known as Code Red, and suggested switching to a different system called Nixle made by the company Everbridge, which he said was easier to use and could save the county about $3,000 annually. The commission approved a motion to allow the Emergency Management Department to move forward with making the change.

3. The commission postponed approval of a resolution to create an early retirement program for county employees that was drafted by County Counselor Jim Emerson because Emerson was not at the meeting.

4. The commission approved closing the county courthouse on Good Friday, which is April 19.

5. County Clerk Don Pyle addressed the commission recommending county resident Marilyn VonSoosten as Crawford County representative on the Southeast Kansas Library System Board and the commission approved a motion by Commissioner Bruce Blair to approve VonSoosten’s appointment to the board.