It’s time to catch some bargains this weekend during the Pittsburg-Frontenac City Wide Garage Sale.



The city wide garage sales will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Frontenac and Pittsburg.



People can see the locations of the sales in The Morning Sun's Special City Wide Garage Sale advertising page, which will run April 10, 11 and 12. Garage sale advertisements will also be posted on the Morning Sun’s Facebook group, Pittsburg-Frontenac City Wide Garage Sale.



Pittsburg resident Michele Walrod usually goes to the sales each year, but this time she’s the one making the sales.

“It’s exciting to find bargains,” she said about going to the Pittsburg-Fontenac City Wide Garage sales in the past.



Walrod said garage sales is a good way to get some spring cleaning done and “make money to buy more,” she joked.



There are no further plans in the event of inclement weather, people will have on their advertisements whether or not they will host garage sales rain or shine.

