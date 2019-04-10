PITTSBURG — The body found east of Pittsburg on Saturday has been positively identified as Michael R. Watson, 61, of Mulberry, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

“Preliminary autopsy results indicate that there were no traumatic injuries to Mr. Watson,” according to a press release from Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith. “Cause of death will be determined pending toxicology reports.”

Smith previously said it could take weeks or perhaps even months before toxicology results become available.

Watson’s body was reported to the sheriff’s office shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday by someone who had been walking on the property at the northwest corner of 250th St. and E. 540th Ave (Quincy). After sheriff’s deputies located Watson’s body “with his vehicle” on the property, the body was sent to Kansas City for positive identification and an autopsy.

Smith previously declined to comment on whether the body was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle or how it came to the attention of the person who first reported it. “No other details are available at this time,” according to the latest news release.

Smith has said the cause of Watson’s death was not immediately clear, but the case remains under investigation.