PITTSBURG — Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital Emergency Room Wednesday afternoon, but the blaze was mostly confined to the exterior of the building and was quickly extinguished.

At approximately 2 p.m., Wednesday, the Pittsburg Fire Department responded to a call regarding a fire at Ascension Via Christi.

The fire was located outside in the bushes and a wall adjacent to the Emergency Department. And there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Pittsburg Fire Chief Mike Simons said there is no evidence of foul play.

The investigation was ongoing at press time, however, the fire department is not ruling out the possibility of a cigarette butt that may have been thrown into mulch and bushes next to the building.

The building sustained damage on an external wall from the fire and minor damage internally.

Several hospital employees including Hospital President Randy Cason helped extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers while waiting on the fire department to arrive.

Cason applauded everyone’s attempt to extinguish the fire, including the fire department.

Cason said because the fire was quickly extinguished there was no call to evacuate the building.

According to the US National Weather Service Springfield Missouri, there was a red flag warning issued until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. There was a combination of wind guest from 35 to 50 miles per hour. That afternoon was expected to have humidity values in the 30 to 35 percent range which could create dangerous fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning was highly discouraged.





