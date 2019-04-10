1. Speakers in the meeting’s public input period included Cheryl Brooks of Pittsburg who discussed concerns about the Silverback Landing development project, Michelle and Doug Sellars of Frontenac addressing concerns about the city’s fireworks sales permit fee, and Jasmine Kyle of the Southeast Kansas Humane Society, who requested the city repeal its ban on pit bulls.

2. Kansas Department of Transportation representative Dave Corp presented the AAA Safe Driving Award to the Pittsburg Police Department.

3. Marty Beezley presented annual reports from the Economic Development Advisory Committee and the Land Bank Board of Trustees.

4. The commission approved a loan to TOAST, LLC, which is planning to open a restaurant in Block 22. The vote was 4 to 1 with Commissioner Chuck Munsell opposed. The commission also voted 4 to 1 to approve a $64,000 contract with Olsson, Inc. to develop a land use plan for the city, with Munsell opposed.

5. The commission unanimously approved a $12,000 consulting contract with Mat Burton of Vecino Group “for a comprehensive analysis and plan for establishing a Community Development Corporation (CDC) in Pittsburg.”