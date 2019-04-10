FRIDAY

Blue Jean Ball

The Blue Jean Ball is a casual night to come out and support the Children’s Advocacy Center. There will be BBQ dinner served, silent and live auctions, raffles, line dancing and drinks.

People can purchase tickets by calling CAC at 620-235-0067. Tickets cost $35 per ticket. The event will be on April 12. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. at the Carbon Creek Event and Venue.



Scammon Fish Fry

The Scammon Fish Fry begins the Friday after Ash Wednesday, and continues until the Friday before Easter Sunday. Doors open at 5 p.m. at St Bridget's Parish Hall. Food begins at 6 p.m.



FRIDAY & SATURDAY

"Cats" by Midwest Regional Ballet

The hit musical "Cats" is a larger-than-life junkyard playground that played for 21 record-breaking years in London and 18 years on Broadway in New York. Tickets: $18 Adults, $15 Senior Citizens, $12 for children under 12, $10 for Balcony. MemorialAuditorium.org or (620) 231-7827. Shows: 7:30 p.m. on April 12 & 13; and, 2:30 p.m. on April 14 at Memorial Auditorium.



FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Pittsburg-Frontenac City Wide garage sales

City wide garage sale set for Friday, Saturday & Sunday in Pittsburg and Frontenac.



SATURDAY

Farmers Market Opens

The Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market will open 8 a.m. to noon at the Farmers Market Pavilion, 11th St. & Broadway St. in Pittsburg. At the Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market, you'll find fresh, locally-grown produce and farm-processed foods. The vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods, jams and preserves, nursery plants, flowers and more. Local artisans also sell handmade crafts and home goods. For more information, contact the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department at 620-231-8310 or visit www.pittks.org/farmersmarket.



