PITTSBURG — Jake’s fireworks will host its annual World Class Fireworks Shoot Off event at its world headquarters in Pittsburg on Saturday, April 13.

“This is a chance for new customers and old friends to gather and chat with the sales staff,” according to the company’s website. “See what Jake's Fireworks has planned for the year and take in demonstrations of the 2019 product line.”

Devon Krusich, digital marketing director for Jake’s Fireworks, pointed out, however, that the event is primarily for fireworks distributors, more than 1,000 of which are expected to travel from as far as Florida and Alaska to attend the Shoot Off, if attendance from past years is any indication. Retail fireworks sales in Kansas do not begin until late June.

Krusich added that locals who aren’t fireworks distributors but might still be interested in attending the Shoot Off probably won’t even be able to get in because it will be so packed. The event features a “huge fireworks display” Krusich said, which in the past has drawn onlookers to park on the roadside or in the parking lots of nearby businesses that are closed for the weekend to watch the show. “This is not something we encourage but that is what has happened in the past,” he added.

Overflow from the Shoot Off could be even greater this year considering that it will feature a special flyover show by the Tulsa Warbirds. “The warbirds will perform several passes in WWII attack formations and two solo flights will be auctioned off after the event,” according to an event press release.

The schedule for the Shoot Off includes a dinner at 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, followed by a “Cutting Edge Product Demo” at 8 p.m. The main day of the Shoot Off, April 13, starts with a fireworks “garage sale” for distributors at 8 a.m., followed by marketing round tables beginning at 9 a.m., and a trade show starting at 10 a.m. Later in the day at 2:30 p.m. there will be various seminars, followed by a keynote address by Mick Marietta of Jake’s Fireworks, a dinner at 5 p.m., and the National Anthem and special flyover by the Tulsa Warbirds at 7 p.m.

This will be followed by a “World Class Product Demonstration” at 8 p.m. “after which there will be a 20 minute finale show,” according to Krusich. Jake’s Fireworks will showcase 85 items at its product demonstration, according to Marketing Manager Jessica Benford.