Stephanie Potter

spotter@morningsun.net

ARMA — Northeast High School Principal Jason Clemenson resigned from his position at the USD 246 regular board meeting on Monday.

His resignation will be effective in June.



Clemenson — who has coached just about every sport during his time at the district — has worked for USD 246 for 11 years.

“It’s going to be tough to leave,” Clemenson said. “I’ve gained a connection with the people I work with every day — staff and most importantly students.

“That’s the hard part, not being around them every day and being involved in everything they are a part of.”



Clemenson started his teaching career at Liberal, Missouri at its middle and high schools after completing his degree and coaching at Pittsburg State University.



Everything has now come full circle for Clemenson as he will be back at PSU to teach in the education department.



Clemenson recently completed his doctorate in education leadership last spring at the University of Arkansas. While there, Clemenson said he realized that he enjoyed the research and wanted to help others become principals.



Clemenson said although he will no long be with the district, the staff knows that he’s just a phone call away.

“This has been a great place to be and I’ve really enjoyed the 11 years I’ve been here,” he said. “The people I work with and the students have been great.”



Northeast School District Superintendent of Schools Greg Gorman praised Clemenson’s service to the district.

“It’s been great, he relates well with our kids and has a good relationship with our staff,” Gorman said. “He’s going to be missed.”

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.