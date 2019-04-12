PITTSBURG — Crawford County firefighters spent seven hours putting out a brush fire Wednesday in the area of E. 510th Ave. and S. 210th st., about two miles south of Pittsburg.

Crawford County Fire District No. 1 was notified of the blaze shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to Assistant Chief Mike Gordon, and arrived on the scene within five minutes.

“It was an accidental fire,” Gordon said. “Someone had burnt some trash a couple of days before and they thought they had got it out, but the wind stirred it up again.”

The fire began to get out of control three separate times, and Fire District No. 1 had to call for backup from Fire District No. 3 out of Sheridan Township, Gordon said. Seven trucks and 16 personnel from Fire District No. 1 were involved in battling the fire, assisted by four trucks and eight or nine firefighters from Fire District No. 3.

No structures burned or were seriously damaged in the fire and there were no serious injuries, Gordon said, although approximately 38 acres burned and one firefighter was treated for minor injuries by emergency medical services at the scene of the blaze.

The brush fire was eventually contained and extinguished by 9:16 p.m. No one will face charges for starting the accidental fire.