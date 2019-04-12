WEBB CITY — A grand slam from Jacob Monroe helped Webb City edge the St. Mary’s-Colgan baseball team 7-6 on Thursday.

Colgan’s Andrew Lomshek opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the second frame. Gianni Piccini’s RBI single in the next at-bat pushed the Panthers to a 2-0 lead.

After one run in the third and three runs in the fourth, Colgan looked primed to coast to victory.

However, Webb City responded with three runs in the fifth, setting the stage for Monroe’s four-run shot in the sixth to win it for the Cardinals.

Piccini led the way for Colgan, going 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Teammates Matthew Lomshek, Janko Kalan and Parker Wydick finished with two hits each.

Up Next

St. Mary’s-Colgan is scheduled to take on Willard on Saturday at Jaycee Ballpark. Galena will visit the Panthers in a doubleheader on Monday.