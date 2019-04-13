“How can I say ‘wow’ better? It’s a wonderful thing,” Pittsburg resident Glenna Brown said about the students raking leaves in her yard.



For several years Pittsburg State University students have shown up at the Browns’ residence to rake leaves and pick up sticks for an annual PSU community project, the Big Event.



This year was no different.



PSU senior Payton Moss raked the leaves which were scattered all over the yard.

“I do it for those who can’t do it,” Moss said.



Moss cleaned up the yard with her Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority sisters and nursing school.



Another student Dani Ginther helped clean a residence with her volleyball club.

“It feels good to give back to the community because they give so much,” she said holding a handful of cleaning supplies.



PSU student Ali Taege — with Alpha Sigma Alpha — said it was “rewarding” to help out the community.

“It feels good to give back,” she said.



PSU President Steve Scott gave opening remarks and thanked the students for their service to the community before the students were sent out to the homes.



“Our students realize what tremendous support we get from the city of Pittsburg,” Scott said.



Scott also praised the Big Event Director Desirae Hunt for her leadership and he also applauded the students who helped make the event possible.



Hunt, a double major in management and marketing, has participated in the event for several years and this year had the opportunity to be the director of the event. She will graduate in May.

“It’s very satisfying to see the work fall into place,” she said.



The event was a way that she could give back, Hunt said, adding the area feels like her hometown even if she’s only lived in the area during college.

“I feel like I’ve grown up here even though I’ve only lived here for four years,” she said.



On Saturday, approximately 600 students cleaned 100 Pittsburg and Frontenac residents’ yards.

