PITTSBURG — Six Gorillas won individual events at Saturday’s 11th Annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic at Prentice Gudgen Track.

Men’s Events

Pittsburg State’s Ian Duncan won the high jump (6-8.75) and Justice Burks captured first in the 110 meter hurdles (14.16, PQ).

Teammate Joshua Hudiburg captured the javelin win (203-4, PQ)

PSU also finished as runner-ups in four events. Jared Becker placed second in the 110m hurdles (15.17) and teammate Levi Wyrick finished second in the hammer throw (208-0, PQ).

Burks, Mizar Alarahshun, Austin Maiden and Slade Nordic finished second in the 4x400m relay.

Women’s Events

Pitt State’s Courtney Nelson, Madison Burt, Trace Mosby and Emerson Tice captured the victory in the 4x400m relay (3:56.73).

Nia Lunn raced to the win in the 100 meters (12.15) and Cassidy Westhoff slotted first in the 1,500 meters (4:49.18).

Brianna Cooks (180-2, PQ) and Jena Black (175-11) finished second and third in the hammer throw.

Haven Lander (13-4.25, PQ) and Renee Rhodes (12-8.25) finished second and fourth in the pole vault.

Jordan Puvogel slotted second in the 800 meters (2:20.38) and Monica Jirak finished second in the discus throw (130-5).