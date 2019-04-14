PITTSBURG — Pittsburg’s Faith Turner captured three individual event titles at the 30th annual Jock’s Nitch/Gorilla Relays at Pittsburg State’s Prentice Gudgen Track.

Turner led Pittsburg to a fourth-place team finish after capturing victories in the 100m(12.57), triple jump(37 ft) and long jump(18 ft, 2 in).

Purple Dragon Laken Robinson also captured first place in the high jump.

St. Mary’s-Colgan got a top ten finish in the Girls 4X800 relay, finishing in seventh.

Aubri Piccini captured tenth place in both the triple and long jump.

Frontenac’s Ty Gates finished ninth in the Boys High Jump Finals. Joel Kafka finished tenth in the event.

Raider Jessica Peterson slotted third in the 800m.

Girard’s Carter Doherty earned eighth place in the boys discus and fifth in the boys shot put.

Trojan Rachael Stephans finished seventh in the girls 100m hurdles and fifth in the 300m, and teammate Sarah Zimmerman finished in seventh place in the javelin throw.