1. Southeast Kansas Recycling Board of Directors Chairman James Triplett addressed the commission to discuss the Recycling Center.

2. County Zoning and Floodplain Administrator Troy Graham, along with county resident Jenna Vitt, spoke to the commission about the county’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

3. The commission approved a resolution establishing an early retirement policy for qualifying county employees.

4. The commission looked at bids for work related to the Highway 69 expansion project and a county sewer district in the Franklin area. Lacking all of the information necessary to decide on a contractor, the commission scheduled further discussion of the bids for its Tuesday meeting.

5. The commission discussed future business including an April 16 work session with civil engineering and consulting firm Olsson Associates, and read announcements that the county courthouse will be closed all day April 19 for Good Friday, and that April 23 will be Student Government Day, which will feature student activities at the courthouse in Girard as well as elsewhere in the county.