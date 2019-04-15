PITTSBURG — Last week, April 7 through 13, was National Volunteer Week. To celebrate this week of honoring volunteers, Nashville, Tennessee-based hospice, palliative and home health care services company Compassus recognized Linda Mullins “for providing companionship and support to hospice patients and their loved ones in Pittsburg.”

Mullins has been volunteering with Compassus since January 2018.

“Linda is more than a volunteer. She is an indispensable part of our care team who offers peace and comfort to those facing life-limiting illness,” said Michelle Boehne, executive director for Compassus – Pittsburg, according to a company release. “Linda demonstrates our mission of ensuring patients and families spend their remaining time together creating meaningful moments and lasting memories. We are truly grateful to have her on our team.”

More than 1.5 million people receive hospice care annually, according to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, and more than 400,000 trained hospice volunteers provide more than 19 million hours of service.

“Volunteers like Linda make a significant impact on our program. She helps our office team with administrative tasks and provides emotional support to patients and families,” said Teresa Severs, volunteer coordinator for Compassus – Pittsburg, according to the release. “Linda always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude. I want to thank Linda and all our volunteers for their commitment to those we serve.”