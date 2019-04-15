PITTSBURG — Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center’s Pittsburg Youth Chorale performed at Pittsburg State University’s Mid-America Music Festival on Saturday, April 13 and received a I (Excellent) Rating. The ensemble is under the direction of MJ Harper and accompanied by Virginia Darling. Members of the Pittsburg Youth Chorale are comprised of fourth through sixth grade vocalists from southeast Kansas, including Auggie Allison, Ben Bolinger, Gwen Crosetto, Eden Darling, Sydney Ewing, Lyric Jarvis, Chloe Riske, Andrea Wood, and Nia Imhoff. Participants will receive their blue ribbons and certificates at their finale performance at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center. All are welcome to attend. For more information or to book this ensemble for performances, contact Harper at 620-719-6633 or mjharper@usd234.org.

In addition to the Youth Chorale, under the direction of Harper, area students in elementary through middle school performed at the Festival on Saturday. Fifth grade violinists Ashley Cannon and Grace Anderson received a II (Good) rating on their solos. Aubrey Yarick, fifth grade, received a II (Good) rating on her piano solo. Vocalists Auggie Allison (5th), Cassia Allison (7th), Emma Call (4th), and Elsie Hurd (5th) received a I (Excellent) rating. Fifth grader Analiese Rupprecht earned a I+ (Excellent Plus) rating. These young performers study under MJ Harper. For more information, contact Harper at 620-719-6633 or mjharper@usd234.org.



