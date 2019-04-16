1. The council approved the granting of a special use permit to Affordable Propane of Southeast Kansas.

2. The council approved the recommendation of the city’s public works director for compensation increases for two Public Works Department employees based on their annual performance evaluations.

3. Mayor Linda Grilz reminded meeting attendees of the city’s upcoming Spring Clean-Up effort on April 26 and 27, and discussed the recent 2019 Leadership Summit and Kansas Mayors Conference in Salina.

4. The council approved the City Administrator’s recommendation to hire Jennifer Letner as the city’s new pool manager.

5. The council did not approve a proposed ordinance related to the city’s policies for donations to outside groups. A motion to approve the ordinance was made by Councilperson LaDonna Pyle but was not seconded.