1. George Dockery, area engineer with the Kansas Department of Transportation, addressed the commission to discuss the county’s plans for a contract for work related to the 69 Highway Project and a county sewer district in the Franklin area.

2. Travis Clinesmith of Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. spoke to the commission regarding John Deere motor graders.

3. The commission, as well as County Counselor Jim Emerson and George Dockery of KDOT, discussed adding the county road formerly known as State Highway 277 to the KDOT County Quarry Road List.

4. The commission approved accepting a proposal from Earles Engineering & Inspection, Inc. for $36,000 of work for the design phase of a plan related to the Highway 69 Project that involves moving a sewer line in the Franklin area. The company is set to begin work on this phase of the project next week.

5. The commission briefly discussed future business including an April 26 work session to sign bills and payroll vouchers, and a public hearing on vacating a platted alley in the Chicopee area also scheduled for April 26. The commission also made announcements including that the courthouse in Girard will be closed in observance of Good Friday on April 19, and that Student Government Day is April 23.