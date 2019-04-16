FRONTENAC — Continuing their trend of five inning wins, Frontenac Baseball rushed out to 16-4 win in game one of their matchup against the Girard Trojans.

Caleb Hemby notched a two-run RBI double to add to a 3-1 lead in the first inning.

The Raiders mounted seven runs in the next inning. Kade Chastain, Ryan Raio, Jake Beckmann and Cooper Cleland hit consecutive RBIs in the frame to extend their advantage.

Frontenac added six more runs in the next two innings to seal the win.

Cleland led the Raiders with two hits and four RBIs.

Wade Boatman finished with two hits, and Ty Norris notched one hit with an RBI.

Game Two Frontenac 3, Girard 2

Game two was much more tightly-contested. Girard brought home two runs in the second inning to grab an early lead.

Cole Davis and Caden Harrison hit RBIs for the Trojans in the frame.

Frontenac trimmed the lead by one to 2-1 in the fourth inning.

Girard held on to the one run lead until the last inning. Cale Franklin tied the score on a RBI double down the right field line.

Alex Johnson would become the hero for Frontenac, driving home the game-deciding run on a bunt. Franklin beat the throw to home plate to capture the win.

On the other side of the sports complex, Frontenac softball swept Girard 12-4 and 10-9.