PITTSBURG — The St. Mary’s-Colgan Boys Golf team finished second to Caney in the St. Mary’s-Colgan Invitational on Tuesday in Pittsburg.

Caney’s team score of 360 was eight points lower than Colgan’s 368 score.

The Panthers were led by another top three finish from Cal Marquardt. Marquardt finished second in the event, with a total score of 81.

Colgan’s Garrett Bollinger and Nick Ison also finished in the top ten, slotting in at fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Girard(374 total team score) captured third in the event, led by a fourth place finish from Cole Warner (84). Teammate Ethan Warner finished eighth.

Frontenac(429) followed Girard with a fourth place finish. Riley Johnson paced the Raiders with a ninth place finish on the individual leaderboard.