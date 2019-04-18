KANSAS CITY — Pittsburg baseball rallied back from five runs down to cut the deficit to one, but ultimately fell to St. Thomas Aquinas 7-4 on Thursday.

“I think we started the game a little too anxious.” said Pittsburg Head Coach Keith Matlock. “We were jumping out and hitting the ball on our front side. Once we settled in, we hit some balls square and they begin dropping for us.”

Ben Boekhout propelled Pittsburg in their charge back into the game, driving in two runs on an RBI double to cut the Saints lead to 5-4.

St. Thomas Aquinas got out of the jam by throwing out Boekhout as he attempted to round into third base.

“We finally got our bats going in the middle innings.” said Boekhout. “At first we struggled to string our hits together, but we got some momentum going in the sixth.”

“We have to limit our mistakes.” added Purple Dragon Jerek Butcher. “We lost a close one to Willard last weekend and a close one today, so we know as long as we can get our mistakes under control we can compete with any team in the state.”

Trenton Austin led the Purple Dragons in hits with two.

Dylan White, Brandon Petty and Brody Arck also notched one hit each for Pittsburg.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to play at Kauffman Stadium.” said White. “I’m super grateful for the chance to play here with our team.”

“In a way it felt like we were major leaguers.” said Butcher. “The scenery here is beautiful, hopefully I get the chance to play here again one day.”