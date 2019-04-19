CHEROKEE — Southeast High School Teacher Janet Holden received the 2019 Kansas Association of Family & Consumer Sciences 2019 Teacher of the Year award.

In March, the winners were announced during the KAFCS Annual Meeting’s award ceremony.

According to a release from KAFCS, the Teacher of the Year award recognizes “exemplary teachers who exhibit a deep commitment to the profession and the association.”

Holden — certified in Family & Consumer Sciences — is in her seventh year of teaching Family and Consumer Science (FCS) courses. She has taught previously at Council Grove High School and Northern Heights High School in Northeast Kansas before moving back to her hometown area.

“My involvement in professional associations is directly a result of my experience as a student leader in FCCLA, and the mentors I have had throughout my career,” Holden said in a release.

She is a southeast Kansas native and resides in weir with her husband Micah and their two sons Jacob and Luke.

For more information about the KAFCS Awards, please visit www.kafcs.org.



