BAXTER SPRINGS — The Girard Trojans baseball team fell to Baxter Springs in a close affair, 7-6.

Trojan Softball defeated the Lions in a low-scoring game, 4-2.

The loss dropped Girard baseball to 2-5 in the CNC. Girard softball earned their first win in league play, moving to 1-6.

Frontenac pushes win streak to 11

The Frontenac Raiders baseball team improved their record to 11-0 on the season, after pushing past Chanute 8-2 and 10-6 in a doubleheader.

Frontenac earned a split in softball action, losing game one 5-1 before bouncing back with a 4-0 win in game two.

The Frontenac softball team moves to 4-2 on the year in the CNC.

Frontenac Baseball moves to 8-0 in league play.

Up Next

Frontenac travels to Baxter Springs on Monday.

Girard will have a week off before taking on Columbus next Thursday.