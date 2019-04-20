PITTSBURG— Two search warrants pertaining to the alleged possession and distribution of illegal drugs led to two arrests.



According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, law enforcement officers of the Pittsburg Police Department served a search warrant at a residence located at 815 W. 2nd St., in Pittsburg.



The search warrant pertained to the alleged possession and distribution of illegal drugs out of this location, the release said. During the search, over two pounds of marijuana was located, as well as several items believed to be THC infused edibles and related drug paraphernalia.



Pittsburg resident 38-year-old Christina L. Austin, was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking.



Austin was arrested for felony distribution of marijuana, felony possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanor child misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Austin is currently being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.



The police department served another search warrant at approximately 6:25 a.m. on Friday, at a residence located at 103 E. Williams St., Apartment 2, in Pittsburg.



According to the release, the search warrant pertained to the alleged possession and distribution of illegal drugs out of this location. During the search, over half a pound of marijuana was located, as well as several items believed to be unlawfully possessed prescription medications, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm, the release said.



Pittsburg resident 30-year-old Lucas E. Hollingsworth, was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking.



Hollingsworth was arrested for felony distribution of marijuana, felony possession of narcotics, felony possession of a firearm, felony possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Hollingsworth is currently being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.





