1. The commission heard a presentation from Angie Hadley, director of the Restorative Justice Authority program about grants and approved a motion to sign off on the grant applications.

2. The commission heard from Debra Anthony representing the Wellness Committee and approved a plan to put exercise equipment in unused space at the county courthouse for county employees to use on their breaks or before or after work.

3. County Counselor Jim Emerson brought up the topic of potentially selling several county-owned lots in the Franklin area that the county brought over a decade ago when the county had plans to put a new fire station on the property that was never built.

4. Commissioner Bruce Blair requested setting up a work session to deal with violations of the county’s nuisance regulations.

5. Commissioner Tom Moody requested a ten minute executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel.