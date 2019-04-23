PITTSBURG — A two-vehicle wreck left one person with minor injuries and a utility pole down on Tuesday.

At approximately 9:25 a.m., Pittsburg Police Department, Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS responded to the intersection of Rouse and Jefferson Street for a two vehicle injury wreck.



According to a release from the police department, a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by 24-year-old Aaron Davis of Carthage, Missouri, was traveling south on Rouse behind a 2002 Chevy 15 passenger van driven by 40-year-old John Bankston of Frontenac.



Bankston allegedly slowed to make a right turn onto Jefferson Street and Davis rear ended Bankston’s vehicle, according to the release. Because of the impact of the crash, Bankston’s vehicle was pushed into a power pole causing the pole to break.



According to the release, one of the three passengers in Bankston’s vehicle, 34-year-old Richard Morrsion of Pittsburg, was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital by CRCO EMS with minor injuries.



Westar Energy responded to the scene to replace the broken pole.



The wreck is still under investigation by the Pittsburg Police Department.



