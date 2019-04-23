PITTSBURG —People can learn about K9 search, rescue and recover at the Pittsburg Public Library on Sunday.

The Pittsburg Public Library will celebrate International Search & Rescue Dog Day at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, with a presentation, “Working K9 to 5” by 4 State Search & Rescue.



According to a release from the library, 4 State Search & Rescue is a volunteer, non profit, search and rescue team specializing in all aspects of K9 search, rescue, and recovery. Members will explain their work and training routines for their dogs, who will also take part in the presentation.



The program is free and open to all ages, although children under the age of eight must be accompanied by an adult. For additional information people may call the library at 620-231-8110.



