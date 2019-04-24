Monday Area School Scoreboard:

Baseball:

St. Mary's-Colgan split against Columbus; winning game one 5-3 before falling in the nightcap 14-5.

Paker Wydick belted a grand slam in game one, leading the charge for the Panthers. Wydick finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate, along with five RBIs. Matthew Lomshek also captured three hits.

Kannon Keller led Colgan in game two with two hits and an RBI.

Frontenac swept Baxter Springs, 7-1 and 5-3, to move to 13-0 on the season.

Cooper Cleland led an explosive Frontenac offense against Baxter Springs in game one, going 2-for-4 with a home run. Ryan Raio and Kade Chastain also had multi-hit games.

In one of their closest calls this season, Raio and Cleland led the Raiders to victory in game two. Raio finished the game with three hits, and drove in three runs on two hits.

Softball:

Frontenac splits against Baxter Springs, winning game one 14-4 before losing 4-1 in nightcap.

Frontenac got 14 hits in the opening game. Heather Arnett was perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

Home runs from Karma Fields and Raven Warren helped extend the Raider lead.

Fields finished with three hits and six RBIs.

St. Mary's-Colgan swept Columbus, 9-1 and 8-1. Colgan belted 34 hits across the two-game series. Kaitlin Crossland finished with four hits and two RBIs, and teammate Taylor Wixson notched three hits in game one.

Olivia Brynds finished with four hits in the nightcap. Ella Battitori, Allie Marietta and Crossland also notched three hits each.