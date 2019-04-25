FRONTENAC — If it has wheels, you can bring it.

The Frontenac Knights of Columbus Council 10032 is hosting its second annual Holy Roller car, truck and bike show on Saturday to benefit the Frontenac Sacred Heart Youth activities.



The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church parking lot, in Frontenac.



The event is free to attend, however, to be part of the car show, registration is $10 for one car and one non perishable food item for the church’s food pantry. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the church. There is no advance registration.



There will be several raffle items — gift certificates to restaurants, chrome kits from auto stores and more.



First and second place winners will receive a prize. There will also be an award for “Father’s Choice.”



David Close, Knights of Columbus Chancellor of the Council and Youth and Family Coordinator, said the show is a family-friendly event. There will be a bounce house for children and there will be food from Palluccas to purchase.



In case of inclement weather, people can stay updated on the event at the Holy Rollers Car, Truck and Bike Show Facebook page.



