FRIDAY

Pittsburg ArtWalk

Pittsburg ArtWalk happens 2 times a year. Once in April and once in August. It showcases local talents ranging from 2D, 3D art, performance art and more. You can enjoy a festival type atmosphere with live music, art demonstrations, community activities and local food vendors. Art will be on sale for purchase as well. Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Downtown Pittsburg, 401 North Broadway.



"Mother Goose Has Flown the Coop" by Southeast Junior High

On Friday, April 26, students from Southeast Junior High will perform the one-act play, "Mother Goose Has Flown the Coop", by Pat Cook, in the Southeast High School Auditorium. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted. The play is under the direction of Gary Leiker and Lisa Leiker.



FRIDAY & SATURDAY

KMOM — Free ‘mobile’ dental clinic coming to Pittsburg

Kansas Mission of Mercy free dental clinic organizers plan to treat an estimated 1,600 patients during a two-day dental clinic. The clinic is set for April 26 and April 27 at the Robert W. Plaster Center/Weed Physical Education building at Pittsburg State University. The clinic doors will open at 5:30 a.m. on both days.





FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

"House of Blue Leaves" by Pitt State Theatre Company

A no-talent songwriter, his depressed wife, his mistress, and a visit from the Pope lie at the center of this absurdist farce set in 1965. The play reflects a gracefully skewed vision of lives obsessed with celebrity. A painfully funny anarchic comedy of the time that rings true today.

Show times: April 25, 7:30 p.m.; April 26, 7:30 p.m.; April 27, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; and, April 28, 2 p.m. at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.



SATURDAY

Pittsburg Farmers Market

Come buy fresh produce and other items locally at the Pittsburg Farmers Market. The Market is open at 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from April- October and Wednesday from May to September at the Pittsburg Farmers Market Pavilion located at 119 East 11th Street, Pittsburg.





