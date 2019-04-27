A four-vehicle wreck on Friday evening left several people injured and one person dead.



According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:28 p.m. first responders were dispatched to a four-vehicle wreck located on Highway 69, three quarters of a mile north of K47.



A 2018 Dodge Challenger, driven by Arma resident 68-year-old Tim Signlin, and a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 83-year-old Irma Hughes of Fort Scott, were northbound on Highway 69. Signlin’s vehicle struck the rear of Hughes’ vehicle, pushing it into the southbound lane where it was struck by a 2015 GMC Sierra, driven by 26-year-old William Askren, of Lenexa.



Hughes’ vehicle entered the west ditch and was struck by 1996 Chevrolet truck, driven by 51-year-old Brian Stedman, of Fort Scott. Stedman’s vehicle then struck a tree.



Hughes, who was wearing her seatbelt, succumbed to her injuries from the wreck. Hughes was transported to Frontier Forensics.



Signlin, unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt, had no apparent injuries. Signlin had four passengers. 30-year-old Alex Szweedo of Girard was transported to Ascension Via Christi with a serious injury, it’s unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt. Passengers, 23-year-old Talaina Ross of Pittsburg, 20-year-old Dyllan Nahon, of Arma, and 28-year-old Cody Varone, of Pittsburg, had no apparent injuries and wore seatbelts.



Askren, wore his seatbelt and sustained a minor injury. He was transported to Ascension Via Christi.



Stedman did not wear his seatbelt and sustained a minor injury and was also transported to the hospital. There were two passengers in Stedman’s vehicle, 49-year-old Deborah Stedman and a 15-year-old female, both from Fort Scott, had no apparent injuries and neither wore their seatbelts.