PARSONS — Pittsburg Varsity Baseball traveled to Parsons and swept the Vikings on Friday to push the record to 11-4.

The Purple Dragons won game one 13-1, and followed with a 6-2 victory in the nightcap.

Game one: Pittsburg 13, Parsons 1

The Purple Dragons scored 10 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to secure the win.

Four different Pittsburg batters finished with two hits. Zack Sutton and Brett Weimers each finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Caden Bressler pitched all five innings, striking out nine batters.

Cooper Ratzlaff and Brody Arck also finished with two hits.

Game two: Pittsburg 6, Parsons 2

The nightcap was tied at 2-2 heading into the sixth frame. The Purple Dragons brought home four runs in the top of the inning to take the lead.

Pittsburg finished with six hits and no errors.

Ben Boekhout led Pittsburg with two hits and one RBI. After pitching a complete game in the opener, Bressler hit an RBI triple at the plate for the Purple Dragons.

Brandon Petty, Weimers, and Trenton Austin also captured hits for Pittsburg in game two.

Austin pitched six innings in game two, striking out nine batters.

Pittsburg softball sweeps Parsons on Thursday

The Purple Dragon softball team scored 42 runs in two games against Parsons on Thursday.

Game One Pittsburg 21, Parsons 2

Pittsburg defeated the Vikings in three innings in the opener, notching fifteen hits in the process.

Multiple Purple Dragons had impressive performances at the plate.

Shannon O’Hara finished with two hits and four RBIs, including a two-run home run. Hannah Gray notched three hits and two RBIs, and Purple Dragons Haley McCabe, Sydney Linahan, and Emery Kafka also hits two hits each.

Pittsburg’s Paige Morey struck out five in three innings pitched.

Game two: Pittsburg 21, Parsons 1

Pittsburg got two home runs in the nightcap. Zoe Pinamonti finished with three hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth.

Later in the inning, O’hara hit a three-run shot that put the Purple Dragons up 20-1.

Haley McCabe and Sydney Linahan were 3-for-3 at the plate. McCabe also notched three RBIs.

Jenna Broyles pitched four innings for Pittsburg, striking out four.