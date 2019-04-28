ASBURY — Nancy Matter captured first place in the Funny Car Chaos Series ‘A’ event at Mo-Kan Dragway on Saturday, finishing ahead of runner-up Ken Singleton.

Matter took home the grand prize of $5,000 for the “Rodak's Custom Roasted Coffee & BBQ Grills” ‘A’ event win. Singleton’s payout was $2,500.

Singleton was the defending event winner.

Matter finished with a of ET of 4.3572 and MPH of 131.81.

Matter entered the competition ranked 16th in the Funny Car Chaos overall points standings.

Singleton will look to continue to climb the rankings, after entering the event at number five on the leaderboard.

The leader of the overall standings at the end of the season will win $5,000.

Matt Nissen earned $3,000 for winning the Alkydigger ‘B’ event. Nicholas Johnson finished as the runner-up in the ‘B’ event.

Dave Gallegos captured the Funny Car Second Chance Victory, with a RT of .2289.

Gallegos finished with a ET of 4.3052 and MPH of 172.28.

Mike Buchanan finished the fourth round of the Outlaw Nostalgia Shootout with a .1543 RT and 4.9177 ET.

Matter will look to defend her ‘A’ event crown at the Amarillo Dragway in Amarillo, Texas on May 31.

Allan Middendorf entered the weekend ranked number one in the standings after earning 68 points in the opening event in Denton, Texas.

Middendorf leads second place Jordan Ballew by ten points.