GIRARD — The Pittsburg Girls Track & Field team finished in second place at the Girard Optimist Track & Field event on Friday.

The Girard Trojan girls captured third place. St. Mary’s-Colgan finished seventh and Frontenac earned ninth.

Pittsburg’s Faith Turner captured the girls 100m crown. Purple Dragons Laken Robinson(high jump), Vanessa Yaghmour(pole vault) and Arely Rodriguez(discus throw) also captured first place in events on the evening.

The Pittsburg girls earned victories in the 4x100m and 4x800m relays.

Girard’s Rachael Stephans earned first place in both the 100m and 300m hurdles.

Frontenac’s Jessica Peterson captured first in the 800m.

The Trojans finished second in the boys standings. The Purple Dragon boys finished fourth, followed by Frontenac at fifth. St. Mary’s-Colgan slotted in at ninth in the boys standings.

Girard’s Chaise Bryant and Carter Doherty finished first and second place, respectively, in both the discus and shot put. Teammate Cormick Logue grabbed first in the 3200m.

Pittsburg’s Joel Kafka came in first in the boys pole. Derby MeRenolds finished in second behind Kafka.

Colgan’s Kash Marietta came in first in the 110m hurdles. Teammate Derek Vanbecelaere finished second in the boys javelin throw.

The Frontenac boys placed second in both 4x100m and 4x800m relays.