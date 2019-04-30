PITTSBURG — One person was left with minor injuries after one vehicle failed to stop at a traffic light causing a chain reaction involving four vehicles.



According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Monday

first responders were dispatched to a wreck at the Highway 69 bypass 350 feet north of West 20th Street.



Crawford County Sheriff's Office and Pittsburg Police Department assisted on scene.



According to the report, a 2010 Ford F150, driven by 34-year-old Jess Bogle of Pittsburg, a 2003 Lincoln LS, driven by 16-year-old Dylan Ensche of Pittsburg and a 2008 Honda CR-V, driven by 71-year-old Donna Martin of Columbus were driving southbound on Highway 69 and stopped at the traffic light at West 20th St.



A fourth vehicle also southbound on Highway 69, a 2004 Nissan Sentra driven by 20-year-old Karl Whittenburg of Coffeyville, failed to stop and struck the rear of Bogle’s vehicle, which then struck the rear of Ensche’s vehicle, and Ensche’s vehicle struck Martin’s.



A passenger in Whittenburg’s vehicle, 19-year-old Hailey Baker, of Neodesha, was taken to Ascension Via Christi for minor injuries.



Drivers and passengers in the other vehicles had no apparent injuries. Occupants in all four vehicles wore their seatbelts.



