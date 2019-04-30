FRANKLIN — A living history on the grounds of Miners Hall Museum, Camp Franklin includes re-enactments to get a glimpse of what it was like for young immigrants to leave their homes overseas and travel to Southeast Kansas to work in the coal mines.

Live history skits include a bootlegger, a nun, housewife, company store owner and a school teacher.

Camp Franklin will be open from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for schools and will be open for the rest of the public from 6 to 8 p.m. There is no charge to attend.



