1. Southeast High School seniors Julie Martin and Megan Colvin addressed the commission regarding the 2019 Technology Student Association National Conference in Washington, D.C., and the commission approved a motion by Commissioner Bruce Blair to provide $500 in county funding to help pay the costs of the students attending the conference.

2. Bert Patrick of Pittsburg addressed the commission regarding the Southeast Kansas Recycling Center and the commission’s meeting schedule.

3. Mac Young, community corrections administrative director for the Crawford County Judicial Center, addressed the commission regarding the Community Corrections Fiscal Year 2020 Comprehensive Plan and a behavioral health grant proposal. The commission approved motions to authorize the application for the behavioral health grant and for the comprehensive plan.

4. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson brought up a webinar video conference scheduled for next Tuesday, May 7, about Complete Count Committees for the 2020 Census and asked if other commissioners were interested in canceling next week’s meeting to watch the webinar. Instead of canceling the meeting, the commission decided to have Johnson and County Counselor Jim Emerson watch the webinar while the other commissioners and County Clerk Don Pyle conduct the commission meeting.

5. Commissioners Tom Moody and Bruce Blair each requested executive sessions, for 15 minutes and for 10 minutes, respectively, to discuss matters protected under attorney-client privilege and matters related to non-elected personnel.