PITTSBURG — The City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department and Pittsburg State University will host O.K. Kids Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Lakeside Park.

Sponsored by the Kansas Wildscape Foundation, O.K. Kids Day (Outdoor Kansas for Kids) is a statewide initiative, designed to introduce children and their families to outdoor recreation and promote an active lifestyle, a release from the City of Pittsburg said.

According to the release, families can participate in activities like a fishing derby, canoeing, sidewalk chalk, archery and other outdoor games.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and prizes will be awarded at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to all ages. Children under eight years must be accompanied by an adult. A list of activities will be posted to the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/PPRD1.

For more information about O.K. Kids Day events happening throughout the state, visit Kansas Wildscape Foundation’s website: www.kansaswildscape.org.



