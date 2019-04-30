PITTSBURG — The Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation will launch its first SOUNDCHECK series this week, which will bring local artists to the stage.



The first SOUNDCHECK series will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Colonial Fox Theatre. Admission is $5 at the door or $4.50 at colonialfox.org. Concessions, including beer and wine will be available for purchase. Doors will open at 6:30 pm.



According to a release from the Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation, SOUNDCHECK is the “brainchild” of Lem Sheppard, a local singer, songwriter/touring artist. Sheppard is also on the foundation’s Artistic Advisory Board.

“When Lem came up with this idea I was immediately onboard,” Executive Director Vonnie Corsini said in the release. “After all, why rehearse in your garage when you can play onstage at the Colonial Fox and invite all of your fans. Let’s just make it a party.”



Any local band interested in performing at the Colonial Fox Theatre can send an email to info@colonialfox.org



On Saturday, SOUNDCHECK will feature local artists Joey Pogue, Johnny Rose, and the band Left of Center, with Dennis Jamison, Clint Dodson, Brian Jackson, Anthony Dunaway and Jeff Sandness.



About the artists:

Pogue has been writing and performing his own songs since the late 1960s. Pogue intersects the musical sounds of outlaw country with folk rock. Besides playing locally at art walks and coffee shops in the Pittsburg and Joplin area, Pogue has played the open mike circuits of Nashville, Tennessee, Chicago’s Lincoln Park and Austin, Texas.



Rose has been a performer and professional musician for over 50 years. Rose has played with the local bands Area 51, Road Hog, and Southern Fried. He has also played with a variety of famous performers over the years — including B. J. Thomas, Frankie Avalon, Patti Lovelace, George Strait and Joe Walsh. Rose currently teaches guitar, banjo, mandolin and pedal steel at Ernie Williamson’s Music in Joplin.



The band, Left of Center, began at the 2016 City of Pittsburg 4th of July celebration. This show sparked the beginning of their band and since then they have traveled all over the area playing clubs, parties and casinos. At its core, Left of Center is a classic rock band. They play the music we love, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s hits as well as reworking popular pop songs into rock anthems.



