PITTSBURG — People who were planning to hit the greens this Saturday will have to wait for another weekend.



The Communities in Schools Mid-America annual golf tournament fundraiser set for Saturday has been rescheduled because the golf course had a good dose of rain after Tuesday’s storm showers.



The event has been rescheduled for June 22, registration will now be open until June 17. This four person scramble style golf tournament will take place at the Four Oaks Golf Course in Pittsburg. Interested participants or donors can find more information on this event www.cismidamerica.org or can contact CIS Mid America Area Director Lashawn Taylor at 620-875-4466.



CIS will also have $2,000 worth of raffle prizes at the tournament.



Funds raised from the event will benefit Communities In Schools programs in Parsons USD 503, Chanute USD 413, Fort Scott USD 234, and Pittsburg USD 250.

“The fundraiser helps with the sustainability of the program,” Taylor said. “With the uncertainty at state education funding levels, the fundraiser will help us make sure the program will continue into the future with the great partnerships with all four school districts we work with.”



The extra funding also provided the means to expand CIS to more schools.



CIS has site directors at each school and site directors assess the existing resources and needs in that school and then communicate with the school to see where it would like to focus.

“Communities in Schools fill in gaps or fill in support where schools need it the most,” CIS Area Director and Communication Director Victoria Partridge said.



There are no qualifiers for the students, the teachers share with CIS if a student appears to need a guiding hand.

“What we do at the core, we provide support services for at risk kids for whatever reason, may not be successful at academics — either their grades, behavior or attendance, we can help them out,” Partridge said.



CIS connects students with various resources, along with snacks, school supplies and case management if need. The organization also provides resources to parents.

“Because of they way the program is structured, we are able to provide a variety of support, either from us or connecting with community partners,” Partridge said.



The organization hosts events such as Chanute School District’s “Unplugged” day where for a day people unplugged from their mobile devices.

In Parsons School District, CIS hosted an active of kindness event called “Just Because” where students participated in a “random act of kindness to improve the culture of the school,” Taylor said.

Recently, CIS partnered with the Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce for its mentor program. This gave Fort Scott students an opportunity to be “exposed to local industry and engage with engage with positive figures in the community,” Taylor said.



In Pittsburg CIS has hosted several events including “free haircut day” where students at Meadowlark Elementary all received free haircuts.



During the holidays, CIS has also provided turkeys, canned goods and other holiday meal items — this past fall CIS provided a holiday dinner for 50 area families to take home. At this event, CIS brought in community volunteer such as Pitsco, the Pittsburg Salvation Army and Wesley House.

“We want to connect parents to those resources for the betterment of themselves to better provide for their families,” Taylor said adding, CIS also helps parents further their education and find employment. “We try to take a deeper dive into assisting with families and don't do by ourselves, we coordinate with existing resources within those communities.”



