PITTSBURG — It’s time to run, walk and talk at the 9th annual Get Busy Livin’ 5K Run, Friendship Walk and Kids Fest.



It will all begin at 8:30 a.m. on May 11 at Hutchinson Field in Pittsburg.



Runners can sign up at www.getbusylivin.org.



The event, hosted by the Dylan Meier Get Busy Livin’ Foundation, is in honor of the late Dylan Meier who “just had an adventurous spirit,” his father Dennis Meier said.



Each year GBL selects a slogan to reflect upon throughout the year, GBL said in a release.



“This year’s quote is ‘May you stay forever young’ a song written by Bob Dylan as a tribute to his son; and it exemplified our commitment to family and loved ones,” the release said.



Dylan Meier was involved in athletics in both high school and college, traveled and volunteered internationally. Along with the 5K, Friendship Walk and Kids Fest, the event announces recipients of grants related to youth volunteerism and scholarships for Crawford County high school students.



This year there are nine grant recipients who will receive matching funds to complete the following activities:



• “Wildcat Volunteer Leadership Day” sponsored by the Wildcat Extension District will provide a unique opportunity for SEK youth to receive hands on experience and learn how to organize and lead local volunteer efforts.



• “SEK Track and Field Day” sponsored by the Special Olympics of Kansas will support local volunteers and athletes at their annual event at PSU.



• “Kids Care Sewing Camp” sponsored by KSU Extension Office will teach basic sewing skills to local youth with participants creating cage comforters for the humane society.



• “Book Box Program” sponsored by the Northeast 8th Grade will build and maintain a book exchange box in Arma.



• “Kids Night Out and Family Night at the Pool” sponsored by Fostering Connections will provide two community events for foster and adoptive children and families to enjoy this summer.



• “Erie High School SEK Special Olympics” sponsored by the Erie High School Leadership group will assist with their local Special Olympics track and field event.



• “Cystic Fibrosis Penny War Collection” sponsored by the Northeast 4th Grade will be a fund raising event to support the various cystic fibrosis causes.



• “Junior Humane Society Animal Enrichment Activities” sponsored by the SEK Humane Society will support a youth instructive program to teach children how to properly care for our loved cat and dog pets.



• “Trash Pickup at the Fair” sponsored by Boy Scouts from Labette County. The scouts will pick up trash and recyclables at the fair each night.



Nine high school students will receive scholarships, “each individual represents having a unique value of personal motivation with ‘no self-limitations’,” the release said. “They illustrate strong academic achievements, extracurricular participation, giving to others, leading by example and are role models among their peers.”



This year’s winners are:



Amanda Becker, Southeast High School



Tejay Cleland, Northeast High School



Kreed Curran, Girard High School



Caroline McKnight, Frontenac High School



Madison Nagel, Pittsburg High School



Morgan Noe, Pittsburg High School



Katelyn Radell, St. Mary’s Colgan



Rachel Ruiz, Pittsburg High School



Cecelia Stockard, St. Mary’s Colgan



Several of the scholarship recipients will also serve as Get Busy Livin’ representatives at a volunteer abroad program. The students will travel abroad this summer to volunteer in Santa Cruz, Costa Rica.



“The idea is to get people from southeast Kansas to see a different part of the world,” Meier said. “If we could be part of that, it could open their eyes.”



Two football-related scholarship awards are going to captain and defensive back Joel Kafka, as the recipient of the Pittsburg High School Purple Dragon’s Senior Award; and to the Kpreps Dylan Meier Get Busy Livin’, Kansas Player of the Year award recipient, defensive lineman Jace Frieson from Basehor-Linwood High School.



Each year an honorary starter is named for the event. Merel Clark will be honorary starter this year. Clark was Dylan Meier’s head coach at Pittsburg High School.



“Clark had a 12 year head coaching career leading PHS during Dylan’s football experience when they were back to back state champ runners up," the release said. “Coach Clark was born and raised in the PHS and Pitt State traditions and was a great mentor to Dylan.”



Dennis Meier applauded the foundation’s board members who have put in their time and energy in making the event possible.



