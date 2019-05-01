FRIDAY

Camp Franklin

A living history on the grounds of Miners Hall Museum, Camp Franklin includes re-enactments to get a glimpse of what it was like for young immigrants to leave their homes overseas and travel to Southeast Kansas to work in the coal mines. Camp Franklin will be open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. No charge to visit.



SATURDAY

Grand Reopening for Girard History Museum

Friends of Historic Girard is excited to welcome guests back to the Girard History Museum after being closed for the winter. The museum has undergone an impressive transformation since it was last open! Improvements include a new HVAC system, new lighting, new displays, and a new layout. Join us for our Grand Reopening which will feature "Nachos, drink & a cookie" for $5, crafts for the kids, and more! Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Girard History Museum at 300 South Summit Street, Girard.



Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department hosts O.K. Kids Day

The City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department and Pittsburg State University will host O.K. Kids Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Lakeside Park.

Sponsored by the Kansas Wildscape Foundation, O.K. Kids Day (Outdoor Kansas for Kids) is a statewide initiative, designed to introduce children and their families to outdoor recreation and promote an active lifestyle.

Families can participate in activities like a fishing derby, canoeing, sidewalk chalk, archery and other outdoor games.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and prizes will be awarded at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to all ages. Children under eight years must be accompanied by an adult. A list of activities will be posted to the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/PPRD1.

For more information about O.K. Kids Day events happening throughout the state, visit Kansas Wildscape Foundation’s website: www.kansaswildscape.org.



FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Kiddieland's Spring hours begin

Kiddieland's Spring hours begin Friday. Spring hours are between May 3-May 26. Kiddieland will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Summer hours are between May 27 and August 11. During summer hours, Mondays are closed, and will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Kiddieland will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.

In the event of inclement weather, people can contact the inclement weather hotline at 620-232-7275 to see if Kiddieland will be open.



Four State Farm Show

Held each summer, the Four State Farm Show brings thousands of farmers and ranchers to a 25-acre farm near Pittsburg, Kan., for three days of agricultural product displays and equipment demonstrations. With approximately 700 exhibits, the event features all of the major lines of farm machinery and equipment as well as innovative products from agribusiness firms across the country. All day Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5 at 7688 Kansas 171, Pittsburg.





